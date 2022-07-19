https://sputniknews.com/20220719/us-house-passes-bill-enshrining-federal-protections-for-same-sex-interracial-marriage-1097598720.html

US House Passes Bill Enshrining Federal Protections for Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage

US House Passes Bill Enshrining Federal Protections for Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T23:52+0000

2022-07-19T23:52+0000

2022-07-19T23:48+0000

us house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg

Lawmakers passed the bill on Tuesday evening in a vote of 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure.US Congressmen Ted Lieu (D-CA) said the legislation protects marriage equality under federal law and provides additional protections at the state level.The bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, a law passed under former President Bill Clinton defining marriage for federal purposes as being between one man and one woman. The bill also requires interstate recognition of any marriages considered valid in the states where they were officialized.The legislation came in response to a US Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas that suggested previous court precedents such as those protecting same-sex marriage could be reconsidered by the bench.While many hailed the Tuesday vote, some have voiced their distaste for the move. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lashed out, saying the passage was just part of the "Democrats' campaign to attempt to intimidate" the US' highest court.The measure now heads to the US Senate; however, its clearance in the congressional chamber remains uncertain as it has only received one Republican backer. The bill needs to attain the support of at least 10 Republican lawmakers in order to avoid the filibuster.House Democrats intend to vote later this week to codify the right to contraception, which was established in 1965 when the US Supreme Court ruled 7 to 2 in the Griswold v. Connecticut case.

https://sputniknews.com/20220717/ted-cruz-weighs-in-opposing-scotus-ruling-allowing-same-sex-marriage-1097401375.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us house of representatives