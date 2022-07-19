International
LIVE: Presidents Putin, Erdogan and Raisi Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Tehran
US Defense Researchers Launching Project to Address Battlefield Brain Injuries
The goal of the research, known as the New Technology for Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring project, is to develop devices to improve outcomes of military personnel who receive brain injuries in combat environments, the report said.The devices are intended to capture data and allow assessment of brain injury severity without the need for resource-intensive tests and surgeries that typically require a hospital, the report said.More than 450,000 US service members were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury between 2000 and 2021, according to Military Health System data.There is a whole range of medical and surgical treatments for bringing the pressure down, but measuring the pressure and monitoring it over time and treatment now requires drilling a hole and inserting a probe, Chretien was quoted as saying.This way, researchers can monitor the pressure inside the skull with no risk, ease-of-use technology, that would really be a game-changer for care of patients with traumatic brain injuries, the report said.Artificial intelligence and machine learning could play a significant role in developing and applying the technology, the report added.
18:57 GMT 19.07.2022
© Photo : Flickr / SciTechTrend
© Photo : Flickr / SciTechTrend
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Researchers with the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will soon launch a new project to help better address traumatic brain injuries sustained on the battlefield, FedScoop reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with project leader Jean-Paul Chretien.
The goal of the research, known as the New Technology for Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring project, is to develop devices to improve outcomes of military personnel who receive brain injuries in combat environments, the report said.
The devices are intended to capture data and allow assessment of brain injury severity without the need for resource-intensive tests and surgeries that typically require a hospital, the report said.
More than 450,000 US service members were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury between 2000 and 2021, according to Military Health System data.
There is a whole range of medical and surgical treatments for bringing the pressure down, but measuring the pressure and monitoring it over time and treatment now requires drilling a hole and inserting a probe, Chretien was quoted as saying.
This way, researchers can monitor the pressure inside the skull with no risk, ease-of-use technology, that would really be a game-changer for care of patients with traumatic brain injuries, the report said.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning could play a significant role in developing and applying the technology, the report added.
