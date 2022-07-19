Ukraine/US Say Crimea May be HIMARS Target; Sanctions Blowback Create EU Political Instability

https://sputniknews.com/20220719/ukraineus-say-crimea-may-be-himars-target-sanctions-blowback-create-eu-political-instability-1097438371.html

The US and Ukraine are implying that Crimea may be a target for the HIMARS rocket system, but Russia is threatening a crushing response. 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US and Ukraine are implying that Crimea may be a target for the HIMARS rocket system, but Russia is promising a crushing response. Also, the US says it will train Ukrainian pilots of US aircraft, and Selenskyy ditches the security chief.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author, joins us to discuss EU sanctions blowback. Italy is the latest victim of sanctions blowback as Mario Draghi struggles to maintain power. Also, Germany's chancellor says the sanctions will remain even after a diplomatic solution is reached.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. The US is working to drag Japan and South Korea into a conflict with China.Robert Fantina, author and journalist, working for peace and social justice joins us to discuss Israel. The issue of BDS legality in the US will soon come before the supreme court. Also, the US is working to form an anti-Iran bloc in the Middle East.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden's trip to the Middle East ends as observers struggle to deconstruct the controversial outcome. Also, Israel's army chief is heading to Morocco for his first official trip.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. The pink tide in Latin America is surging as more left leaning leaders are projected to take power. Also, Evo Morales discusses the UK's role in the coup that ousted him.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. China is working to address a future that may include total decoupling from the West. Also, the US is ramping up provocations in the South China sea.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss neocon foreign policy. The US foreign policy establishment views the entire world as a chessboard, and all nations are used as tools to maintain hegemony. Also, we discuss Ukraine through the lens of a proxy war with no exit strategy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

