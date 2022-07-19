https://sputniknews.com/20220719/uk-to-develop-new-supersonic-fighter-in-5-years-1097580718.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will unveil a new next-generation supersonic fighter demonstrator aircraft within five years, the UK defense ministry...
"The flying demonstrator will be a piloted supersonic aircraft testing a range of new technologies including integration of stealth compatible features. This is the first time the UK will have developed a new fast aircraft using 21st century technology," the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will unveil a new next-generation supersonic fighter demonstrator aircraft within five years, the UK defense ministry said.
"A new flying demonstrator will be unveiled within the next five years as part of the UK’s major next generation fighter aircraft programme, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS)," the ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.
Development of the aircraft is being carried out at BAE Systems’ facility in the northern UK city of Preston, the statement said, adding that hundreds of other companies, including Rolls-Royce, Leonardo UK, and MBDA UK are supporting work on the new fighter and aim to hire an additional 1.300 employees by the end of 2023.
"The flying demonstrator will be a piloted supersonic aircraft testing a range of new technologies including integration of stealth compatible features. This is the first time the UK will have developed a new fast aircraft using 21st century technology," the statement said.
In addition, the UK is actively developing cooperation plans with Italy and Japan to strengthen the partnership under the program, the statement noted.
The production of new fighters is planned to start in 2035, according to the statement.
The new fighter will be the first military aircraft developed in the UK in the last 40 years since the creation of the Typhoon fighter.