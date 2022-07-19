https://sputniknews.com/20220719/uk-to-develop-new-supersonic-fighter-in-5-years-1097580718.html

UK to Develop New Supersonic Fighter in 5 Years

UK to Develop New Supersonic Fighter in 5 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will unveil a new next-generation supersonic fighter demonstrator aircraft within five years, the UK defense ministry... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T12:55+0000

2022-07-19T12:55+0000

2022-07-19T12:55+0000

uk

supersonic

supersonic jet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107912/35/1079123587_0:41:1140:682_1920x0_80_0_0_ff0d42a5281add9f95d0c1bbcfbd7eca.jpg

Development of the aircraft is being carried out at BAE Systems’ facility in the northern UK city of Preston, the statement said, adding that hundreds of other companies, including Rolls-Royce, Leonardo UK, and MBDA UK are supporting work on the new fighter and aim to hire an additional 1.300 employees by the end of 2023.In addition, the UK is actively developing cooperation plans with Italy and Japan to strengthen the partnership under the program, the statement noted.The production of new fighters is planned to start in 2035, according to the statement.The new fighter will be the first military aircraft developed in the UK in the last 40 years since the creation of the Typhoon fighter.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, supersonic, supersonic jet