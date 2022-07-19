https://sputniknews.com/20220719/tory-mp-tobias-ellwood-stripped-of-whip-for-abstaining-in-confidence-vote-1097449549.html

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood Stripped of Whip for Abstaining in Confidence Vote

An anti-Brexit and pro-Ukraine Tory MP has had the party whip withdrawn after failing to vote against a no-confidence motion in the government. 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

An anti-Brexit and pro-Ukraine Tory MP has had the party whip withdrawn after failing to vote against a no-confidence motion in the government.Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, did not vote in Monday night's division on the motion.The no-confidence vote was ironically brought by the government against itself after it refused to allow time in the Parliamentary schedule to debate a similar motion by the Labour Party — with Downing Street denouncing the opposition move as a "playing politics", as it named outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally.The government defeated the motion, which would have most likely forced a snap general election, by 349 votes to 238 — meaning at least seven Tory MPs did not vote for it apart from the two speakers' deputies from the ruling party.Ellwood, a strident Remainer, had been a constant critic of Johnson since he became Tory leader and PM in July 2019. Earlier this year the former British Army officer called for NATO to impose a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine against the Russian air force and for British troops to be sent into the country — moves that Johnson cautioned could result in war between the nuclear powers.The Bournemouth East MP had been accused of hypocrisy for attacking Johnson over the 'Partygate' affair after he himself was caught breaking lockdown rules by speaking at a large Westminster dinner party thrown by the Iraq British Business Council in December 2020.

