Tory Leadership Race: Mordaunt Hires Campaigner Who Called Boris Johnson Too 'Woke'

Tory Leadership Race: Mordaunt Hires Campaigner Who Called Boris Johnson Too 'Woke'

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt was mauled in Sunday's Channel 4 News televised debate between the contenders over her own politically-correct views on...

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt's campaign is being run by an activist who slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being "woke".Digital campaigns strategist Craig Dillon, speaking under the pseudonym Thomas Corbett-Dillon, denounced BoJo to US broadcaster Fox News."He forgot he is a Conservative. He went very hard on lockdown, very hard on vaccines, he became woke. He fully signed up to this Greta Thunberg idea of 'the world is ending' which is not what the Conservative people voted for," the The Daily Mail reported that Dillion organised Mordaunt's Westminster campaign launch event last week.Ironically, Mordaunt was mauled in Sunday's Channel 4 News televised debate between the contenders over her own politically-correct views on granting legal status to transsexuals based on 'self-identification'. She told Parliament earlier this year that "trans-men are men and trans-women are women," angering feminists and social conservatives alike.But her campaign staffer accused Johnson of failing to focus on the bread-and-butter issues that got his government re-elected by a landslide in December 2019."But he got sucked into this globalist agenda that just was not what the people wanted so eventually the MPs started listening to the people on the ground and realised this was not the leader for them any more."Mordaunt's campaign now seems to be losing steam, despite coming second in Monday evening's knock-out round of balloting of Conservative Party MP.She won 82 votes — one less than in the previous round last Thursday, while leading candidate Rishi Sunak increased his tally by 14 and runners-up Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch by seven and nine respectively.

