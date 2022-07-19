https://sputniknews.com/20220719/tory-leadership-race-mordaunt-hires-campaigner-who-called-boris-johnson-too-woke-1097450061.html
Tory Leadership Race: Mordaunt Hires Campaigner Who Called Boris Johnson Too 'Woke'
Tory Leadership Race: Mordaunt Hires Campaigner Who Called Boris Johnson Too 'Woke'
Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt was mauled in Sunday's Channel 4 News televised debate between the contenders over her own politically-correct views on... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T12:28+0000
2022-07-19T12:28+0000
2022-07-19T12:28+0000
penny mordaunt
uk
tory
conservative party
uk conservative party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097441378_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_640d043cdfb38c0b3fbba1557920ea16.jpg
Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt's campaign is being run by an activist who slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being "woke".Digital campaigns strategist Craig Dillon, speaking under the pseudonym Thomas Corbett-Dillon, denounced BoJo to US broadcaster Fox News."He forgot he is a Conservative. He went very hard on lockdown, very hard on vaccines, he became woke. He fully signed up to this Greta Thunberg idea of 'the world is ending' which is not what the Conservative people voted for," the The Daily Mail reported that Dillion organised Mordaunt's Westminster campaign launch event last week.Ironically, Mordaunt was mauled in Sunday's Channel 4 News televised debate between the contenders over her own politically-correct views on granting legal status to transsexuals based on 'self-identification'. She told Parliament earlier this year that "trans-men are men and trans-women are women," angering feminists and social conservatives alike.But her campaign staffer accused Johnson of failing to focus on the bread-and-butter issues that got his government re-elected by a landslide in December 2019."But he got sucked into this globalist agenda that just was not what the people wanted so eventually the MPs started listening to the people on the ground and realised this was not the leader for them any more."Mordaunt's campaign now seems to be losing steam, despite coming second in Monday evening's knock-out round of balloting of Conservative Party MP.She won 82 votes — one less than in the previous round last Thursday, while leading candidate Rishi Sunak increased his tally by 14 and runners-up Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch by seven and nine respectively.
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/mordaunt-has-reportedly-topped-out-among-supporters-in-fight-with-truss-for-2nd-place-in-pm-race-1097441547.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097441378_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4933180b77c174af8abb749d5543e15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
penny mordaunt, uk, tory, conservative party, uk conservative party
Tory Leadership Race: Mordaunt Hires Campaigner Who Called Boris Johnson Too 'Woke'
Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt was mauled in Sunday's Channel 4 News televised debate between the contenders over her own politically-correct views on granting legal status to transsexuals based on 'self-identification'.
Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt's
campaign is being run by an activist who slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being "woke".
Digital campaigns strategist Craig Dillon, speaking under the pseudonym Thomas Corbett-Dillon, denounced BoJo to US broadcaster Fox News.
"It is chaos, it really is. We elected Boris to be the British Trump," Dillon said. "He was going to shake up the system, deliver Brexit, he was going to stick it to the elite but he very quickly got sucked in by the globalist agenda."
"He forgot he is a Conservative. He went very hard on lockdown, very hard on vaccines, he became woke. He fully signed up to this Greta Thunberg idea of 'the world is ending' which is not what the Conservative people voted for," the
The Daily Mail reported that Dillion organised Mordaunt's Westminster campaign launch event last week.
Ironically, Mordaunt was mauled in Sunday's Channel 4 News televised debate
between the contenders over her own politically-correct views on granting legal status to transsexuals based on 'self-identification'. She told Parliament earlier this year that "trans-men are men and trans-women are women," angering feminists and social conservatives alike.
But her campaign staffer accused Johnson of failing to focus on the bread-and-butter issues that got his government re-elected by a landslide in December 2019.
"Boris was elected by a very large group of working class voters, it is the first time they have voted for a Conservative politician and these people want simple things: more jobs, lower tax, tough on crime, tough on the border and tough on our enemy," Dillon stressed.
"But he got sucked into this globalist agenda that just was not what the people wanted so eventually the MPs started listening to the people on the ground and realised this was not the leader for them any more."
Mordaunt's campaign now seems to be losing steam, despite coming second in Monday evening's knock-out round of balloting of Conservative Party MP.
She won 82 votes — one less than in the previous round last Thursday, while leading candidate Rishi Sunak
increased his tally by 14 and runners-up Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch by seven and nine respectively.