Istanbul hosted "grain issue" negotiations attended by military officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation, on July 13. After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties had agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul. Ankara said that the second meeting of all parties might happen again this week in Istanbul.European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell said late on Monday that he was hopeful that a deal on Ukrainian grain exports may be finalized this week.The flow of grain supplies from Ukraine has ceased amid the special military op, raising concerns about looming food shortages. Western countries have rushed to accuse Russia of blocking shipments of grain, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukraine. Moscow denied the claims, noting that the crisis was provoked by Ukrainian forces, who mined the Black Sea ports, and adding that the West had sanctioned Russian agricultural exports, contributing to the issue.
Talks on Grain Supplies From Ukraine Achieve Significant Progress, Source Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants in the talks on the issue of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea have managed to make serious progress, but technical issues remain concerning the next round of negotiations, an informed source told Sputnik.
Istanbul hosted "grain issue" negotiations
attended by military officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation, on July 13. After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties had agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul. Ankara said that the second meeting of all parties might happen again this week in Istanbul.
"There is serious progress there," an informed source told Sputnik commenting on the talks, but could not specify when the next meeting would take place in Istanbul, as there were "technical issues."
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell said late on Monday that he was hopeful that a deal on Ukrainian grain exports may be finalized this week.
The flow of grain supplies from Ukraine has ceased amid the special military op, raising concerns about looming food shortages. Western countries have rushed to accuse Russia of blocking shipments of grain, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukraine. Moscow denied the claims, noting that the crisis was provoked by Ukrainian forces
, who mined the Black Sea ports, and adding that the West had sanctioned Russian agricultural exports, contributing to the issue.