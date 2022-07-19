https://sputniknews.com/20220719/swedish-krona-reaches-weakest-level-in-decades-hampering-countrys-trade-1097445068.html

Swedish Krona Reaches Weakest Level in Decades, Hampering Country's Trade

A record cheap Swedish krona in combination with accelerating inflation has made it difficult for Swedish companies operating in an international market and trading heavily in US dollars.The Swedish krona has reached a 20-year low and is close to reaching its lowest level ever. Not since 2001-2002, which saw economic woes amid the Dotcom bubble burst, has the krona been so undervalued against the US dollar.The weak krona has been pinned on the protracted period of low interest rates set by the country's Central Bank.According to the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, the krona may be en route to a new low against the dollar due to shaky world economy, US interest rate hikes, falling property prices and the Central Bank's attempts to keep the krona weak.The krona is now beginning to approach its weakest level ever against the US currency. Today, a dollar costs around SEK 10.50, compared with just over SEK 8 a year ago and just over SEK 11 when the krona was at its weakest during the tech crash of 2001.SEB head of analysis Carl Hammer told the newspaper Dagens Nyheter that the krona's exchange rate “has very little to do with what is happening in Sweden,” instead pointing out the euro's massive deprecation against the dollar and Europe's acute energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions.The flip side, however, is that the anemic krona, coupled with soaring inflation rates, does an ill service to Swedish companies active in the international market.“What we have to do is of course work with the current pricing and make sure we can handle it in a decent and good way. In other respects, in the longer term you can consider finding other suppliers who are in other currency areas,” Kristensson mused. “These are natural changes in an economy and we cannot influence them. Therefore, we adapt to the current situation.”According SEB's Carl Hammer, the European Central Bank is not in a position to take drastic steps in the current the economic situation in Europe.The euro has fallen to parity with the dollar for the first time since 2002, during the early years of its existence. During the 2008 global financial crisis, one euro was worth about 1.6 US dollars.

