South African Health Authorities Link June Deaths in Tavern to Methanol Poisoning

Methanol has been found in the remains of 21 young men who were found dead in a tavern in Eastern Cape province last month, the deputy head...

Bodies were found in the tavern in the city of East London on June 26, without any apparent clues to the cause. The police are still investigating the incident.He said experts have yet to establish if methanol intake was the direct cause of deaths in the East London tavern, but added that lab results have already ruled out stampede and alcohol overdose.The owner and two workers of the Enyobeni Tavern were detained by the police for selling alcoholic beverages to minors two weeks prior to the incident. They were later released on bail.

