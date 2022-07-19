https://sputniknews.com/20220719/saudi-crown-prince-blasts-biden-over-us-hypocrisy-on-human-rights-1097438775.html
Saudi Crown Prince Blasts Biden Over US Hypocrisy on Human Rights
Saudi Crown Prince blasts Biden over US hypocrisy on human rights
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are back in the studio and ready to take on the week! They discuss all there is to know about Biden's meeting with Saudi Arabia, talk global politics with a panel of experts, and get updates on all things Ukraine.
Guests:Robert Fantina - Author/JournalistMark Frost - Economist/ProfessorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by author and activist Robert Fantina to discuss Biden's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and what we can expect next for each party. In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by an all-star panel. Economist Mark Frost and Political Cartoonist Ted Rall weigh in on many topics including inflation, global politics, and the two-party system in the US.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest in Ukraine politics and the way Western MSM constantly gets the story wrong.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Robert Fantina - Author/Journalist
Mark Frost - Economist/Professor
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by author and activist Robert Fantina to discuss Biden's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and what we can expect next for each party.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by an all-star panel. Economist Mark Frost and Political Cartoonist Ted Rall weigh in on many topics including inflation, global politics, and the two-party system in the US.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest in Ukraine politics and the way Western MSM constantly gets the story wrong.
