Russian Exports to Armenia Receive High-Priority Support, REC Says

Russian Exports to Armenia Receive High-Priority Support, REC Says

The trade balance between Moscow and Yerevan continues to grow as the two nation boost their ties, Russian Export Center (REC) representative Vigen Yenokyan...

"Russia is Armenia's leading trading partner. Trade turnover between our countries increased by 13% last year and amounted to almost $2.7 billion. The REC gives priority to the development of cooperation with Armenia," he said.The two countries are boosting their cooperation not just in bilateral relations, but also thanks to the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. Today, Moscow and Yerevan have the same requirements for manufacturers and have opened their markets to each other.The growth of the mutual exports is not hindered by geography: the countries do not have a common land border, and goods pass through the territory of Georgia.If it is possible to increase the capacity across the border and level out the nuances of logistics, then, according to experts, by the end of the year, the growth in trade turnover will reach 50%. Amid the new realities, when geopolitical uncertainty hinders supplies, Russian companies are paying special attention to the Armenian market, and it responds in kind. Goods from Russia have long been familiar to Armenian consumers, and thanks to a special trade regime, Russian goods and services are quite attractive in terms of price and quality.According to Yenokyan, Russia supplies a fairly wide range of agricultural products: combined feed, fertilizers, wheat, chemical production and food, including pastries, meat and dairy.The REC is a state institution for supporting non-resource exports, which acts as a unified center for Russian companies wishing to supply their products to other countries.

