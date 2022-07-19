https://sputniknews.com/20220719/russia--energy-middle-east-summit--asia-nazism-in-the-us-earth-on-fire-and-housing-inflation-1097435076.html

Russia & Energy, Middle East Summit & Asia, Nazism in the US, Earth on Fire and Housing Inflation

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the show to talk about the latest developments in Eastern Europe and the state of the Ukraine conflict. They start with Canada, Germany, Russia and Nordstream. Canada had been repairing some Russian turbines crucial to the operation of the Nordstream pipeline - the OG Nordstream, This pipeline delivers gas to Germany and Canada had to exempt the turbines from its sanctions net to return them to Russia to keep gas flowing to Germany. This maintenance has been planned, but it will take longer than expected. Germany is going to be in an even worse energy crisis than it is already. And so it exemplifies the weird trap Europe has sprung for itself - it wants Russian energy - it needs Russian energy - but it also wants to deprive Russia of income from that energy.KJ Noh, a scholar, educator, journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace and joins the show to talk about the Middle East summit last week and what it means for Asia. Then they talk about recent headlines regarding the relationship between Japan and South Korea - about steps to mend ties and how they can “No Longer Let History Thwart Cooperation” and how the US can help them get there. Michelle and Noh discuss whether these efforts to warm the relationship between South Korea and Japan are successful and what that means for the region and the United States.Dr. Kenneth Surin, is a political and foreign affairs analyst. Surin is a Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins the show to talk about the current heat wave in Europe that is causing fierce wildfires. The UK has just declared a national emergency because of the heat there, and today parts of the kingdom were expected to break a record for its hottest day ever. Schools and doctor’s offices are closing and the government is urging people to work from home. Today could also be the hottest day ever in France, and in France, Spain and Portugal, authorities are having trouble containing wildfires strengthened by the heat. 1,000 people have died so far in Spain and Portugal because of the temperature and tens of thousands evacuated because of the fire.Dan Lazare, journalist and author joins the show to talk about Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia and his meeting with the GCC Gulf Cooperation Council. On Friday, we only really had time to witness the great fist bump that was somehow intended to put MBS in his place. But the point of that trip, really, was to get some commitments from Saudi Arabia on increasing oil production. And, they talk about about Iran saying it has the technological ability to build a nuclear bomb. They end the conversation talking about domestic politics and the fragility of American democracy.Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate joins the show to talk about the affordability crisis in the housing market. As interest rates rise, it is precluding many from affording homes which is further exacerbating a problem that existed when rates were at historic lows.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

