https://sputniknews.com/20220719/putin-thanks-erdogan-for-grain-export-mediation-1097590872.html
Putin Thanks Erdogan For Grain Export Mediation
Putin Thanks Erdogan For Grain Export Mediation
Last week, Istanbul hosted grain negotiations between military officials representing Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation. The talks... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T16:48+0000
2022-07-19T16:48+0000
2022-07-19T17:14+0000
world
vladimir putin
turkey
erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097591554_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_40b6d0a04ed488210d1c5d7b49b37990.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his mediating efforts in grain negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.However, the Russian leader acknowledged that "not all issues" regarding the grain exports have been resolved yet. The Russian president highlighted that Russian-Turkish bilateral relations have improved "no matter what", with trade growing at a very significant pace.The Turkish president, in turn, described the Russian position as "constructive" and "positive", noting that the result of grain negotiations is going to be discussed globally.Putin's remarks on grain exports come in the wake of Turkey mediating talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials regarding the issue of transportation of grain through the Black Sea. Last week, the first round of grain talks was held in Istanbul, with the parties agreeing to continue negotiations.On Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Kiev views the ongoing negotiations in Turkey as a "chance" to unblock a part of its Black Sea coast to enable it to export grain to other countries.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097591554_168:0:2897:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_300ad3a52a281f0322fcbf8e9e390c88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, vladimir putin, turkey, erdogan
Putin Thanks Erdogan For Grain Export Mediation
16:48 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 19.07.2022)
Last week, Istanbul hosted grain negotiations between military officials representing Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation. The talks resulted in the parties agreeing to create a coordination center in Istanbul and continue grain negotiations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his mediating efforts in grain negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
However, the Russian leader acknowledged that "not all issues" regarding the grain exports have been resolved yet.
"With your mediation, we have moved forward. Not all issues, however, have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good," Putin said.
The Russian president highlighted that Russian-Turkish bilateral relations have improved "no matter what", with trade growing at a very significant pace.
The Turkish president, in turn, described the Russian position as "constructive" and "positive", noting that the result of grain negotiations is going to be discussed globally.
Putin's remarks on grain exports come in the wake of Turkey mediating talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials regarding the issue of transportation of grain through the Black Sea. Last week, the first round of grain talks was held in Istanbul, with the parties agreeing to continue negotiations.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Kiev views the ongoing negotiations in Turkey as a "chance" to unblock a part of its Black Sea coast to enable it to export grain to other countries.