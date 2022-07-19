https://sputniknews.com/20220719/putin-thanks-erdogan-for-grain-export-mediation-1097590872.html

Putin Thanks Erdogan For Grain Export Mediation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his mediating efforts in grain negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.However, the Russian leader acknowledged that "not all issues" regarding the grain exports have been resolved yet. The Russian president highlighted that Russian-Turkish bilateral relations have improved "no matter what", with trade growing at a very significant pace.The Turkish president, in turn, described the Russian position as "constructive" and "positive", noting that the result of grain negotiations is going to be discussed globally.Putin's remarks on grain exports come in the wake of Turkey mediating talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials regarding the issue of transportation of grain through the Black Sea. Last week, the first round of grain talks was held in Istanbul, with the parties agreeing to continue negotiations.On Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Kiev views the ongoing negotiations in Turkey as a "chance" to unblock a part of its Black Sea coast to enable it to export grain to other countries.

