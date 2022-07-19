https://sputniknews.com/20220719/pulitzer-board-turns-down-trumps-request-to-rescind-prizes-given-to-nyt-wapost-1097444205.html

Pulitzer Board Turns Down Trump's Request to Rescind Prizes Given to NYT, WaPost

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pulitzer Prize Board has rejected former US President Donald Trump's appeal to revoke awards given to The New York Times and The...

In October of last year, Trump sent a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board demanding that it rescind the prizes given to over a dozen articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post, arguing that the publications engaged in "false reporting."Russia has repeatedly denied claims of its meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

