Presidents Putin, Erdogan and Raisi Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Tehran

The three presidents convened on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria, since Russia, Iran and Turkey are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Tehran, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a joint press conference after trilateral talks.Earlier in the day, Putin also held separate talks with Raisi and Erdogan to discuss cooperation with Iran and Turkey, grain supplies via the Black Sea, anti-Russian sanctions and a range of other topics. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

News

