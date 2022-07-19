https://sputniknews.com/20220719/philippines-dengue-fever-cases-grows-83-death-toll-reaches-274---reports-1097587777.html

Philippines' Dengue Fever Cases Grow 83%, Death Toll Reaches 274 - Reports

Philippines' Dengue Fever Cases Grow 83%, Death Toll Reaches 274 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of cases of dengue fever in the Philippines has increased by 83% from January to July compared with the same period last year... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T15:01+0000

2022-07-19T15:01+0000

2022-07-19T15:01+0000

health

philippines

dengue

dengue fever

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105721/37/1057213780_0:74:4001:2324_1920x0_80_0_0_8a421ab52f2890723fe1686317290be7.jpg

According to the PTV state broadcaster, 65,190 cases of dengue fever have been detected in the Philippines since the beginning of the year, comparing to 35,715 for the same period last year.A total of 274 people have died, of which 58 died in June, gauging the lethality at 0.4%. The highest number of confirmed cases has been detected in the central part of the island of Luzon.Dengue fever is widespread in Southeast Asia. According to the World Health Organization, there is no special treatment for the fever, and the vaccine against it is only recommended for individuals with a history of dengue infection. There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that you can get infected with different types of dengue four times.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

health, philippines, dengue, dengue fever