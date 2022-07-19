International
Philippines' Dengue Fever Cases Grow 83%, Death Toll Reaches 274 - Reports
Philippines' Dengue Fever Cases Grow 83%, Death Toll Reaches 274 - Reports
15:01 GMT 19.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of cases of dengue fever in the Philippines has increased by 83% from January to July compared with the same period last year, and 274 people died, as of Tuesday, Philippine media reported.
According to the PTV state broadcaster, 65,190 cases of dengue fever have been detected in the Philippines since the beginning of the year, comparing to 35,715 for the same period last year.
A total of 274 people have died, of which 58 died in June, gauging the lethality at 0.4%. The highest number of confirmed cases has been detected in the central part of the island of Luzon.
Dengue fever is widespread in Southeast Asia. According to the World Health Organization, there is no special treatment for the fever, and the vaccine against it is only recommended for individuals with a history of dengue infection. There are four serotypes of the virus, which means that you can get infected with different types of dengue four times.
