https://sputniknews.com/20220719/nft-sales-of-russian-figure-skater-shcherbakova-break-records-in-china-agent-says-1097577385.html

NFT Sales of Russian Figure Skater Shcherbakova Break Records in China, Agent Says

NFT Sales of Russian Figure Skater Shcherbakova Break Records in China, Agent Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Olympic gold skater Anna Shcherbakova has released a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in China whose sales have reached 1.6... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T12:06+0000

2022-07-19T12:06+0000

2022-07-19T12:06+0000

nft

russia

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093116549_0:0:3191:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_bcea93d93ae4244b4887d5cb1ca7457e.jpg

Lin, whose company owns the commercial promotion rights for the Russian skater in China, said that the idea of a Shcherbakova NFT collection was pitched to him by a partner company, Geetaverse. The project was launched in June and includes a collection of five photos of Shcherbakova at different milestones of her career, from age six to after she won gold at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.Each photo came with a video message from Shcherbakova, which made for an innovative NFT combining static image and video. The fifth photo went as a gift to those buying a bunch of four. Each sold for 79.9 yuan.Lin said that Shcherbakova was "extremely popular" in China and her fans can count on а similar project coming up in the future.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nft , russia, china