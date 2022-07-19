https://sputniknews.com/20220719/nft-sales-of-russian-figure-skater-shcherbakova-break-records-in-china-agent-says-1097577385.html
NFT Sales of Russian Figure Skater Shcherbakova Break Records in China, Agent Says
NFT Sales of Russian Figure Skater Shcherbakova Break Records in China, Agent Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Olympic gold skater Anna Shcherbakova has released a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in China whose sales have reached 1.6... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T12:06+0000
2022-07-19T12:06+0000
2022-07-19T12:06+0000
nft
russia
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093116549_0:0:3191:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_bcea93d93ae4244b4887d5cb1ca7457e.jpg
Lin, whose company owns the commercial promotion rights for the Russian skater in China, said that the idea of a Shcherbakova NFT collection was pitched to him by a partner company, Geetaverse. The project was launched in June and includes a collection of five photos of Shcherbakova at different milestones of her career, from age six to after she won gold at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.Each photo came with a video message from Shcherbakova, which made for an innovative NFT combining static image and video. The fifth photo went as a gift to those buying a bunch of four. Each sold for 79.9 yuan.Lin said that Shcherbakova was "extremely popular" in China and her fans can count on а similar project coming up in the future.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093116549_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3856f44eee9d5026c93b796e61860c36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nft , russia, china
NFT Sales of Russian Figure Skater Shcherbakova Break Records in China, Agent Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Olympic gold skater Anna Shcherbakova has released a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in China whose sales have reached 1.6 million yuan ($237,000), a record for China's sport industry, Beijing Global Dynamic Media CEO Lin Jun told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Lin, whose company owns the commercial promotion rights for the Russian skater in China, said that the idea of a Shcherbakova NFT collection was pitched to him by a partner company, Geetaverse. The project was launched in June and includes a collection of five photos of Shcherbakova at different milestones of her career, from age six to after she won gold at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
"In the first 24 hours after the project's launch, token sales reached almost 1 million yuan and total sales 1.6 million yuan. All 20,000 tokens were sold out, setting a record for the speed and the amount of NFT sales in China for one person from the sports industry," Lin said.
Each photo came with a video message from Shcherbakova, which made for an innovative NFT combining static image and video. The fifth photo went as a gift to those buying a bunch of four. Each sold for 79.9 yuan.
Lin said that Shcherbakova was "extremely popular" in China and her fans can count on а similar project coming up in the future.