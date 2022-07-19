https://sputniknews.com/20220719/more-than-400000-people-advised-to-evacuate-in-japan-amid-heavy-rains---reports-1097439201.html

More Than 400,000 People Advised to Evacuate in Japan Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Over 400,000 people in western Japan have been advised to evacuate amid heavy rains and risks of flooding, the NHK broadcaster reports. 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

The evacuation advisory, issued to around 410,000 residents of Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, Yamaguchi and Shimane prefectures, covers about 190,000 households, NHK said on Tuesday.On Saturday, the Japanese authorities urged over 138,000 people to evacuate due to the risk of landslides and flooding amid heavy rains that have continued for several days.Meteorologists expect Kyushu Island to receive up to 250 millimeters of rain by Wednesday morning, while parts of the main island of Honshu and the island of Shikoku could receive up to 200 millimeters of rain. The rate of precipitation in some areas already exceeds 100 millimeters per hour.

