Memo Reveals Margaret Thatcher Was Accidentally Promoted to 'HRH' During Kuwait Visit

During her 1998 private visit to Kuwait, former UK PM Margaret Thatcher was inadvertently promoted to "Her Royal Highness", according to a disclosed file obtained by The Daily Mail.The hiccup was revealed in a memo from Sir Graham Boyce, then-UK ambassador in the country. According to the document, menus at a dinner thrown by a Kuwaiti crown prince described Thatcher as "HRH Baroness Lady Thatcher".During her visit, Thatcher received almost as much attention as former US presidents, Boyce continued.The three-day visit came eight years after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990. Thatcher strongly supported the ensuing US-led intervention in the region, and and sent British troops to the frontline.

