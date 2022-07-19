https://sputniknews.com/20220719/man-in-indias-bihar-stabbed-allegedly-for-watching-video-of-ex-bjp-spokesperson-sharma-1097522523.html

Man in India's Bihar Stabbed Allegedly for Watching Video of ex-BJP Spokesperson Sharma

A young man in India's Bihar state claims to have been stabbed multiple times for having watched a video of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.According to media reports, the incident occurred in Sitamarhi district on July 15. However, a row erupted some days later when the family of victim Ankit Jha accused police of modifying Jha’s testimony and removing Nupur Sharma’s name from the complaint.In his statement, Jha claimed that he was attacked by four men led by a person named Mohammad Bilal while watching a video of former BJP official Sharma. Local police, however, said that personal enmity appeared to be the actual reason behind the attack.Following the stabbing, locals and passersby’s rushed Jha to hospital where he is receiving treatment. His condition is said to be critical. Videos of the incident and Jha’s statement are being circulated on social media.Videos of the incident and Jha’s statement are also being circulated on social media.Meanwhile, police have said that two people have been arrested, while another two have absconded.Earlier this month, another young man in Ara district of Bihar state was attacked by over 20 people for supporting a social media post praising Sharma. The incident occurred at a tea stall when two men, identified as Deepak and Raees, expressed their views on a Facebook post backing Sharma.Last month, two people in Rajasthan and Bihar states were killed in separate incidents for allegedly supporting Sharma.Sharma's polemic remarks about Prophet Mohammad in May sparked an international row. She later revoked her statement and apologized, while the ruling party immediately distanced itself from her comments.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

