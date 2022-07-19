International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk With 26 Mortar Rounds
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk With 26 Mortar Rounds
Earlier this month, Russian troops and Donbass militia took control over the city of Lisichansk, liberating the last part of the LPR territory, occupied by... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian artillerists take part in command-and-staff exercises Frontier-2016 on the military range Divycky some 75 km southeast of Kiev, Ukraine. (File)

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk With 26 Mortar Rounds

04:55 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 19.07.2022)
International
India
Earlier this month, Russian troops and Donbass militia took control over the city of Lisichansk, liberating the last part of the LPR territory, occupied by Ukrainian forces.
The joint forces continue advancing amid the special operation: recently, they seized the city of Seversk in the nothern part of DPR, and now Russian and Donbass troops clash with Ukrainian military on its outskirts.
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 as Kiev intensified attacks in Donbass, forcing Donetsk and Lugansk to ask Moscow for assistance. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev in Donbass, adding that actions of the Ukrainian military amount to genocide, and that the perpetrators should be held accountable.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
04:59 GMT 19.07.2022
Talks on Grain Supplies From Ukraine Achieve Significant Progress, Source Says
A combine harvester gathers grain from a field in Ukraine (file). - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
Talks on Grain Supplies From Ukraine Achieve Significant Progress, Source Says
04:59 GMT
04:59 GMT 19.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Town North of Donetsk With 26 Mortar Rounds
