The joint forces continue advancing amid the special operation: recently, they seized the city of Seversk in the nothern part of DPR, and now Russian and Donbass troops clash with Ukrainian military on its outskirts.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 as Kiev intensified attacks in Donbass, forcing Donetsk and Lugansk to ask Moscow for assistance. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev in Donbass, adding that actions of the Ukrainian military amount to genocide, and that the perpetrators should be held accountable.