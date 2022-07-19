https://sputniknews.com/20220719/king-rafa-is-back-fans-elated-as-nadal-returns-to-court-after-abdomen-injury---video-1097581866.html
Rafael Nadal's legion of supporters was seen rejoicing after the Spaniard made his return to the practice court recently, a video of which is currently going viral on the internet."This just made my day! Looking forward to the U.S. Open!! Hope to see him there. If not, his health is way more important than a Grand Slam title," a fan wrote on Twitter."The excitement is on. King RAFA is back," another declared."Venga Rafa, come on show 'em what you're made of!" a third said on the micro-blogging platform.Nadal is on course to win his third Grand Slam of the year at next month's US Open but before the showpiece event in New York, he's scheduled to appear in ATP Masters competitions in Montreal and Cincinnati from 5 August onwards.The 36-year-old Majorcan has won the Canadian Open on five occasions in the past and could match the legendary Ivan Lendl's record for the most trophies at the ATP Masters tournament.Meanwhile, he has never lifted the trophy in Cincinnati in his illustrious career.
'King RAFA is Back': Fans Elated as Nadal Returns to Court After Abdomen Injury - Video
Rafael Nadal's bid for a Calendar Grand Slam ended earlier this month when he was forced to pull out of his Wimbledon semifinal against Australia's Nick Kyrgios due to an abdomen injury after scans revealed a seven-millimeter tear. The Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, however, was back on the court on Monday.
Rafael Nadal
's legion of supporters was seen rejoicing after the Spaniard made his return to the practice court recently, a video of which is currently going viral on the internet.
"This just made my day! Looking forward to the U.S. Open!! Hope to see him there. If not, his health is way more important than a Grand Slam
title," a fan wrote on Twitter.
"The excitement is on. King RAFA is back," another declared.
"Venga Rafa, come on show 'em what you're made of!" a third said on the micro-blogging platform.
Nadal is on course to win his third Grand Slam of the year at next month's US Open
but before the showpiece event in New York, he's scheduled to appear in ATP Masters competitions in Montreal and Cincinnati from 5 August onwards.
"Nadal really wants to come to Montreal and his hotel rooms are already booked," tournament director of Canadian Open, Eugene Lapierre said last week "He was sent a crate of balls to use during the tournament to prepare. He should return to training on Monday."
The 36-year-old Majorcan has won the Canadian Open on five occasions in the past and could match the legendary Ivan Lendl's record for the most trophies at the ATP Masters tournament.
Meanwhile, he has never lifted the trophy in Cincinnati in his illustrious career.