'King RAFA is Back': Fans Elated as Nadal Returns to Court After Abdomen Injury - Video

'King RAFA is Back': Fans Elated as Nadal Returns to Court After Abdomen Injury - Video

Rafael Nadal's bid for a Calendar Grand Slam ended earlier this month when he was forced to pull out of his Wimbledon semifinal against Australia's Nick...

Rafael Nadal's legion of supporters was seen rejoicing after the Spaniard made his return to the practice court recently, a video of which is currently going viral on the internet."This just made my day! Looking forward to the U.S. Open!! Hope to see him there. If not, his health is way more important than a Grand Slam title," a fan wrote on Twitter."The excitement is on. King RAFA is back," another declared."Venga Rafa, come on show 'em what you're made of!" a third said on the micro-blogging platform.Nadal is on course to win his third Grand Slam of the year at next month's US Open but before the showpiece event in New York, he's scheduled to appear in ATP Masters competitions in Montreal and Cincinnati from 5 August onwards.The 36-year-old Majorcan has won the Canadian Open on five occasions in the past and could match the legendary Ivan Lendl's record for the most trophies at the ATP Masters tournament.Meanwhile, he has never lifted the trophy in Cincinnati in his illustrious career.

