French Taxi Drivers Rally in Paris Demanding Probe Into Macron's Links to Uber - Video

The peaceful demonstration, called by several taxi drivers’ unions, is taking place near the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris.Dozens of taxi drivers took to the streets despite the sweltering temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) to denounce "collusion between the state and digital platforms."The protesters are calling on a parliamentary commission to investigate Macron's links with Uber and "all practices of lobbying for digital platforms in the private public passenger transport sector".The rally is peaceful, with police officers ensuring order. Some participants fired several colored flares and firecrackers, but the police did not intervene. A convoy of taxicabs is honking in support of the demonstration near the scene.The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) recently unveiled information proving links between Macron and Uber. In 2015, Macron, who then served as French economy minister, promised to aid the company in lifting the suspension on its service imposed by Marseilles police. An Uber lobbyist contacted Macron, who pledged to personally look into the matter, ICJI revealed. French newspaper Le Monde concluded that Uber and Macron struck a "secret deal" at the time.Last Tuesday, Macron said he was proud of having helped Uber cut through red tape to enter the French market as this created jobs in France, adding that he would do so again.
16:09 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 16:10 GMT 19.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Nam Y. HuhAn Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
© AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
PARIS (Sputnik) - Parisian taxi drivers are rallying despite the scorching heat in the French capital, demanding a probe into the alleged covert dealings between then-Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron and US-based ride-hailing giant Uber, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The peaceful demonstration, called by several taxi drivers’ unions, is taking place near the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris.
Dozens of taxi drivers took to the streets despite the sweltering temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) to denounce "collusion between the state and digital platforms."
The protesters are calling on a parliamentary commission to investigate Macron's links with Uber and "all practices of lobbying for digital platforms in the private public passenger transport sector".
Drivers mounted signs saying "We want ministers, not lobbyists!" on their taxicabs parked near the site of the rally. The protesters are chanting "Commission to investigate!"
The rally is peaceful, with police officers ensuring order. Some participants fired several colored flares and firecrackers, but the police did not intervene. A convoy of taxicabs is honking in support of the demonstration near the scene.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) recently unveiled information proving links between Macron and Uber. In 2015, Macron, who then served as French economy minister, promised to aid the company in lifting the suspension on its service imposed by Marseilles police. An Uber lobbyist contacted Macron, who pledged to personally look into the matter, ICJI revealed. French newspaper Le Monde concluded that Uber and Macron struck a "secret deal" at the time.
Last Tuesday, Macron said he was proud of having helped Uber cut through red tape to enter the French market as this created jobs in France, adding that he would do so again.
