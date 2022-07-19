https://sputniknews.com/20220719/eu-supply-of-military-aid-to-ukraine-drains-blocs-stock-of-armaments-1097584390.html

EU Supply of Military Aid to Ukraine Drains Bloc's Stock of Armaments

EU Supply of Military Aid to Ukraine Drains Bloc's Stock of Armaments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is now short of ammunition, artillery, defense systems, and battle vehicles due to deliveries of military aid to Ukraine... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T13:58+0000

2022-07-19T13:58+0000

2022-07-19T13:58+0000

situation in ukraine

eu

ukraine

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093897453_0:0:3185:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2b9d252ec7b3035eacc93e635c1def.jpg

"EU countries have responded to Ukraine's call and supported it with weapons. However, arms deliveries to Ukraine have drained European stocks of ammunition, heavy and light artillery, air defense and anti-tank systems, as well as armored vehicles and tanks. This shortage creates a situation of vulnerability that must be addressed as a matter of urgency. The new tool we are proposing today will allow for a partial restoration of weapons stocks," Breton said during a press conference.Earlier in the day, the European Commission proposed to allocate 500 million euros ($512 million) to renew weapon stocks in the EU countries, adding that the new instrument aims to commonly procure weapons for all member states of the bloc."Today we are taking a historic step forward in European defence integration. As war rages on at Europe's borders, we are responding to the call of EU Heads of State by presenting today a new instrument to support, at European level, the joint acquisition of weapons. In addition to helping replenish part of the stocks following the transfer of arms to Ukraine, we are creating an incentive through the EU budget for Member States to buy together. Europe's defence is making great strides." EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton was quoted by the European Commission as saying.According to the media, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries transferred or pledged to provide over $10 billion in military assistance to Kiev, from portable rocket launchers and armored vehicles to rifles and vast amounts of ammunition. Russia denounced a flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the prospects of a peace negotiation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/borrell-eu-needs-joint-arms-procurement-to-refill-stocks-drained-by-supplies-to-ukraine-1097287972.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

eu, ukraine, weapons