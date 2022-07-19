International
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood Stripped of Whip for Abstaining in Confidence Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/dr-fauci-announces-an-end-date-to-his-career-and-italy-in-political-turmoil-1097437725.html
Dr. Fauci Announces an End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil
Dr. Fauci Announces an End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia fining Google three hundred and sixty six million dollars... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T08:18+0000
2022-07-19T08:18+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
radio
italy
anthony fauci
george soros
nancy pelosi
gavin newsom
mario draghi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097437579_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_266b63ae34c33228e05ddb3648628ec5.png
Dr. Fauci Announces a End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia fining Google three hundred and sixty six million dollars, and Dr. Fauci announces his retirement at the end of President Biden's presidential term.
Andrew Spannaus - Journalist, Writer at Transatlantico.info | One Sided Analysis in Europe, The Zelensky Curse, and Italy's PM Draghi ResignsAlison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Soros Funded Sheriffs, Insider Trading, and The Destruction of the Middle ClassIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Spannaus about Italian food, protests in Italy, and the political parties in Italy. Andrew discussed the events that led up to the resignation of Prime Minister Draghi and the upcoming elections in Italy. Andrew spoke about the Italian population and the lack of support for the war in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Alison Hayden about the Pelosi family corruption, Eric Swalwell, and Gavin Newsom discussed as a Biden replacement. Alison explained how the California politicians protect corruption and California Governor Gavin Newsom's failed policies. Alison spoke about the green environmental policies and how these policies have harmed California.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097437579_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e9a7c8e64a4d806afb022946bf30cb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio sputnik, the backstory, аудио, radio, italy, anthony fauci, george soros, nancy pelosi, gavin newsom, mario draghi

Dr. Fauci Announces an End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil

08:18 GMT 19.07.2022
Dr. Fauci Announces a End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil
Subscribe
International
India
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia fining Google three hundred and sixty six million dollars, and Dr. Fauci announces his retirement at the end of President Biden's presidential term.
Andrew Spannaus - Journalist, Writer at Transatlantico.info | One Sided Analysis in Europe, The Zelensky Curse, and Italy's PM Draghi Resigns
Alison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Soros Funded Sheriffs, Insider Trading, and The Destruction of the Middle Class
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Spannaus about Italian food, protests in Italy, and the political parties in Italy. Andrew discussed the events that led up to the resignation of Prime Minister Draghi and the upcoming elections in Italy. Andrew spoke about the Italian population and the lack of support for the war in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Alison Hayden about the Pelosi family corruption, Eric Swalwell, and Gavin Newsom discussed as a Biden replacement. Alison explained how the California politicians protect corruption and California Governor Gavin Newsom's failed policies. Alison spoke about the green environmental policies and how these policies have harmed California.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала