Dr. Fauci Announces an End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil

Dr. Fauci Announces an End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia fining Google three hundred and sixty six million dollars

Dr. Fauci Announces a End Date to His Career and Italy in Political Turmoil On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Russia fining Google three hundred and sixty six million dollars, and Dr. Fauci announces his retirement at the end of President Biden's presidential term.

Andrew Spannaus - Journalist, Writer at Transatlantico.info | One Sided Analysis in Europe, The Zelensky Curse, and Italy's PM Draghi ResignsAlison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Soros Funded Sheriffs, Insider Trading, and The Destruction of the Middle ClassIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Spannaus about Italian food, protests in Italy, and the political parties in Italy. Andrew discussed the events that led up to the resignation of Prime Minister Draghi and the upcoming elections in Italy. Andrew spoke about the Italian population and the lack of support for the war in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Alison Hayden about the Pelosi family corruption, Eric Swalwell, and Gavin Newsom discussed as a Biden replacement. Alison explained how the California politicians protect corruption and California Governor Gavin Newsom's failed policies. Alison spoke about the green environmental policies and how these policies have harmed California.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

