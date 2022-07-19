https://sputniknews.com/20220719/british-parliament-members-do-not-support-vote-of-no-confidence-in-johnsons-government-1097443285.html
British Parliament Members Do Not Support Vote of No Confidence in Johnson’s Government
British Parliament Members Do Not Support Vote of No Confidence in Johnson’s Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK parliament did not support a vote of no-confidence in the government of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T06:07+0000
2022-07-19T06:07+0000
2022-07-19T06:40+0000
boris johnson
uk
vote of confidence
no-confidence vote
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097090538_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_72160a7070a9bab743a38e65cce2faec.jpg
The Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website. According to the voting results, 349 parliament members voted against, while 238 were in favor of a no-confidence vote.Johnson personally requested the vote of no confidence, after the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and in Johnson himself.The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.BoJo decided to step down as prime minister and leader of the British Conservative Party earlier this month. The resignation was announced as around 60 high-ranking officials left the government following a scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097090538_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7726b5ba36a70c2b53e5560f5fd24a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
boris johnson, uk, vote of confidence, no-confidence vote
British Parliament Members Do Not Support Vote of No Confidence in Johnson’s Government
06:07 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 19.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK parliament did not support a vote of no-confidence in the government of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website. According to the voting results, 349 parliament members voted against, while 238 were in favor of a no-confidence vote.
Johnson personally requested the vote of no confidence
, after the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and in Johnson himself.
The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.
BoJo decided to step down as prime minister and leader of the British Conservative Party earlier this month. The resignation was announced as around 60 high-ranking officials left the government following a scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault.