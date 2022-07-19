International
British Parliament Members Do Not Support Vote of No Confidence in Johnson’s Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK parliament did not support a vote of no-confidence in the government of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website. According to the voting results, 349 parliament members voted against, while 238 were in favor of a no-confidence vote.Johnson personally requested the vote of no confidence, after the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and in Johnson himself.The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.BoJo decided to step down as prime minister and leader of the British Conservative Party earlier this month. The resignation was announced as around 60 high-ranking officials left the government following a scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault.
06:07 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 19.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / NIKLAS HALLE'NBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after making a statement in front of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 7, 2022
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after making a statement in front of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK parliament did not support a vote of no-confidence in the government of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website. According to the voting results, 349 parliament members voted against, while 238 were in favor of a no-confidence vote.
Johnson personally requested the vote of no confidence, after the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and in Johnson himself.
The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.
BoJo decided to step down as prime minister and leader of the British Conservative Party earlier this month. The resignation was announced as around 60 high-ranking officials left the government following a scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault.
