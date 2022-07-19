https://sputniknews.com/20220719/british-parliament-members-do-not-support-vote-of-no-confidence-in-johnsons-government-1097443285.html

British Parliament Members Do Not Support Vote of No Confidence in Johnson’s Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the UK parliament did not support a vote of no-confidence in the government of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website. According to the voting results, 349 parliament members voted against, while 238 were in favor of a no-confidence vote.Johnson personally requested the vote of no confidence, after the Labour party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and in Johnson himself.The prime minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.BoJo decided to step down as prime minister and leader of the British Conservative Party earlier this month. The resignation was announced as around 60 high-ranking officials left the government following a scandal involving Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, who was accused of sexual assault.

