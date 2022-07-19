https://sputniknews.com/20220719/atletico-fans-voice-their-opposition-over-plans-to-bring-cristiano-ronaldo-to-wanda-metropolitano-1097558439.html

Atletico Fans Voice Their Opposition Over Plans to Bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Wanda Metropolitano

Ronaldo has been reportedly pushing for a move away from Old Trafford despite several European clubs rejecting offers to sign him. While Bayern Munich, Paris... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

Atletico Madrid fans are opposing the club's alleged plans to bring Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Wanda Metropolitano after Spanish newspaper AS reported that the former La Liga champions have contacted his agent for his transfer from Old Trafford.According to the publication, Atletico boss Diego Simeone wants to secure Ronaldo's signature as he thinks the Funchal-born superstar could fix his side's problems in the attack. Atletico are currently without a world-class striker after the Spanish giants decided against extending Luis Suarez's contract. The Uruguayan remained with the Colchoneros for two seasons, leading them to the Spanish league title in 2020-21 before becoming a free agent at the end of last month. The latest reports from the Spanish capital suggest that the only thing which is holding the deal from going through is the Portugal footballer's astronomical $600,000 per week salary. However, even if Atletico managed to arrange the millions of dollars needed to ink a deal with CR7, the club's supporters are vehemently opposed to the move. “Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wear the Atletico Madrid shirt. It’s as simple as that," a fan said."If Ronaldo joins Atletico I will become a Messi fan," a third wrote on the micro-blogging platform."It's a well-known fact that Atletico Madrid fans hate Ronaldo," a fourth claimed.If at all, Ronaldo's deal with Atletico goes through, it could be considered a betrayal by Real Madrid admirers, considering he remains their all-time scorer with 450 goals to his name.Like the animosity between Man United and Manchester City, Real and Atletico are fierce city rivals. That's why for a player who is regarded as a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, moving to the Wanda Metropolitano could mean nothing other than treachery. On the other hand, Ronaldo has had numerous run-ins with Atletico lovers in the past and was the biggest thorn in their flesh when he was playing for Real from 2009 to 2018. The most famous episode of their bitter relationship, however, came after Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus. In 2019, Juve and Atletico were involved in a Round of 16 Champions League clash and after the Spaniards beat the Italians 2-0 at home, their fans whistled at Ronaldo. Ronaldo being the man he is, responded by showing his five fingers to them to point out that he had sent them packing out of the elite continental competition on five previous occasions.Things didn't stop there as Ronaldo went on to score a hat-trick in the return leg of the tie, sending the then Serie A champions through to the quarterfinals. But it was his X-rated celebration mocking Atletico manager Simeone, which once again angered the club's fans. While Atletico admirers still view him as a villain, Simeone seemed to have made peace with him because it is him who is reportedly keen to bring him on board at the club's headquarters in Madrid.

