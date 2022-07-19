https://sputniknews.com/20220719/anti-biden-pac-accuses-kamala-harris-of-insurrection-over-violent-blm-protests-1097589519.html

Anti-Biden PAC Accuses Kamala Harris of 'Insurrection' Over 'Violent' BLM Protests

Anti-Biden PAC Accuses Kamala Harris of 'Insurrection' Over 'Violent' BLM Protests

Massive Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the United States in the summer of 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T16:23+0000

2022-07-19T16:23+0000

2022-07-19T16:23+0000

us

joe biden

kamala harris

blm

black lives matter

conservatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097590583_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3af288c88846ed81fa093cad8c0e5c8.jpg

A political action committee (PAC) dubbed ‘Defeat Joe Biden’ has accused US Vice President Kamala Harris of being part of an "insurrection" against the United States during "violent" Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.According to Harvey, Harris' role in the BLM protests effectively makes her "ineligible under the Fourteenth Amendment to run for Federal office." Which is why, he continued, Harris must be barred from launching her vice-presidential bid in 2024.Aside from Harris, the PAC also pointed the finger at California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters, arguing that it was time "that Kamala Harris and Maxine Waters were held accountable for the Black Lives Matter riots that brought crime and chaos to America."While Harris has not commented on Harvey’s group’s letter, several Democratic lawmakers commented on the PAC's claims, blasting the group for comparing BLM protests to the January 2021 Capitol breach - something that is used by left-wing activists and politicians to lambast conservatives and particularly Trump supporters.Black Lives Matter protests have been grilled by conservatives for evolving into violent riots with looting, clashes with police and destruction of shops and businesses. BLM, for its part, claims it was pushing for legal changes to protect the rights of the long-persecuted Afro-American community. At the time, it distanced itself from the outbreaks of violence seen at some of its rallies.Harris has repeatedly asserted that she plans to be Joe Biden's running mate in 2024, with the incumbent president confirming that he intends to run for a second term in the Oval Office.Their intention comes as evidence emerges that US citizens, including Democrats themselves and those who tend to vote blue, increasingly oppose Biden and Harris running for re-election.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, kamala harris, blm, black lives matter, conservatives