https://sputniknews.com/20220718/us-military-completes-hypersonic-air-breathing-weapon-concept-free-flight---pentagon-1097436409.html

US Military Completes Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept Free Flight - Pentagon

US Military Completes Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept Free Flight - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted a successful free flight of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, the Defense Advanced Research... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T21:21+0000

2022-07-18T21:21+0000

2022-07-18T21:21+0000

hypersonic weapons

raytheon missile systems

raytheon

us navy

us air force

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824246_0:66:858:549_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6a0dfa30464c9087a1aa5b1f14e3f8.jpg

“DARPA’s Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC), a missile program conducted in partnership with the US Air Force, completed another successful free flight in early July. This is the second demonstration vehicle built by Raytheon Technologies to meet test objectives,” the statement said.The flight leveraged data collected during the first flight, which took place in last September, the statement said.HAWC program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office Andrew Knoedler said the test allowed for the exploration of more of the flight and scramjet engine operating envelopes.Raytheon Technologies noted in a separate statement that the test met all primary and secondary objectives, including demonstrating tactical range capabilities."The test demonstrated how we've rapidly matured affordable scramjet technology, which is the basis for air-breathing weapons," the statement said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-air-force-successfully-tests-hypersonic-missile---reports-1097285346.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

hypersonic weapons, raytheon missile systems, raytheon, us navy, us air force