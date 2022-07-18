https://sputniknews.com/20220718/uk-may-cut-red-tape-in-ai-use-for-businesses-to-promote-innovation-1097429158.html

UK May Cut Red Tape in AI Use for Businesses to Promote Innovation

UK May Cut Red Tape in AI Use for Businesses to Promote Innovation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom proposes to simplify regulations of Artificial Intelligence (AI) use to promote innovation, incentivize stakeholders and... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T14:19+0000

2022-07-18T14:19+0000

2022-07-18T14:19+0000

science

tech

uk

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

red tape

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080290191_416:0:1616:675_1920x0_80_0_0_51ef4742040a93ff3ab674fce1642147.jpg

The policy paper, titled 'Establishing a pro-innovation approach to regulating AI,' defines the shortcomings of AI regulations in the country and presents solutions to regulatory bottlenecks. The authors point out that the UK's current AI-related legislation is ambiguous, contradictory and inconsistent, while the proposed framework will help address these challenges and, most importantly, remove the unnecessary barriers and decentralize state control.The new guideline is founded on six core principles, which include ensuring AI's safe usage, its technical security, transparency, fairness, legal responsibility for the technology and ways of redress or contestability.Instead of following the European practice, where a central regulatory body oversees AI operations, the UK plans to delegate the governance to multiple regulators (Ofcom, the Competition and Markets Authority and others), which will "interpret and implement the principles," thus adopting a more tailored approach to the use of AI.The government also invited organizations and individuals working in the sphere of AI to give feedback on the proposed plan.The UK is one of the leaders in AI development both in Europe and internationally, with its domestic companies attracting $4.65 of investment last year, the government noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

science, tech, uk, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), red tape