International
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/uk-cancels-all-flights-from-largest-royal-air-force-base-as-heat-melts-runway---reports-1097431976.html
UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Force Base as Heat 'Melts' Runway - Reports
UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Force Base as Heat 'Melts' Runway - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Royal Air Force (RAF) has halted all operations at Brize Norton, the United Kingdom’s largest airbase, because extreme heat weather... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T16:33+0000
2022-07-18T16:33+0000
uk
heat
heat wave
air base
uk royal air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103039/51/1030395123_0:84:1601:984_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2889423321b1d649eeb226f75f6db8.jpg
Brize Norton halted its operations amid a record high heat wave in the United Kingdom that has caused the runway at the airbase to "melt," the report said citing sources familiar with the situation.The RAF has implemented a contingency plan in order not to affect the already scheduled military operations at Brize Norton, the report added.Brize Norton, located in Oxfordshire in the south of the United Kingdom, hosts eight RAF squadrons.The UK authorities have issued a first ever red warning for extreme heat that will be in effect through Tuesday across large portions of England, including London.
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/uk-suspends-key-air-base-as-heat-melts-tarmac-reports-say-1097234900.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103039/51/1030395123_88:0:1511:1067_1920x0_80_0_0_58b588e2222651b66499d5ec831e21c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, heat, heat wave, air base, uk royal air force

UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Force Base as Heat 'Melts' Runway - Reports

16:33 GMT 18.07.2022
© Flickr / Defence ImagesA Royal Air Force Voyager passenger transport aircraft
A Royal Air Force Voyager passenger transport aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© Flickr / Defence Images
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Royal Air Force (RAF) has halted all operations at Brize Norton, the United Kingdom’s largest airbase, because extreme heat weather conditions have "melted" the runway, Sky News reported on Monday.
Brize Norton halted its operations amid a record high heat wave in the United Kingdom that has caused the runway at the airbase to "melt," the report said citing sources familiar with the situation.
The RAF has implemented a contingency plan in order not to affect the already scheduled military operations at Brize Norton, the report added.
Cranwell base - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
UK Suspends Key Air Base as Heat Melts Tarmac, Reports Say
12 July, 13:30 GMT
Brize Norton, located in Oxfordshire in the south of the United Kingdom, hosts eight RAF squadrons.
The UK authorities have issued a first ever red warning for extreme heat that will be in effect through Tuesday across large portions of England, including London.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала