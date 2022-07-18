https://sputniknews.com/20220718/two-teachers-detained-over-schoolgirl-suicide-as-violent-protests-erupt-in-indias-tamil-nadu-1097419594.html

Two Teachers Detained Over Schoolgirl Suicide as Violent Protests Erupt in India’s Tamil Nadu

A 17-year-old student at a private school in Chinnasalem town committed suicide last week. She left a note alleging that she was being tortured by her two... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

A day after a local protest turned violent, police detained two teachers over the suicide of a class 12 student in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.While the girl left a note alleging torture from her teachers, the family of the deceased has blamed her maths and the chemistry teachers specifically. The postmortem report indicated that the unnamed girl had sustained injuries before death, media reports added.Parents, relatives, and people of the village have been staging protests after her death. On June 17, protests turned violent, with locals clashing with police, vandalizing the school and setting parts of it ablaze alongside police vehicles. To control the violence, police fired in the air and clamped prohibitory orders in the area until July 31.Several policemen sustained injuries, and media reports indicate that at least 300 protestors have been detained, including 70 alone on Sunday, with police questioning them over their involvement in the violence.On Sunday, two men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management were also held in connection with the girl's death. Protesters alleged police inaction.The girl's death has likewise triggered a political slugfest, with State Chief M. K. Stalin expressing grief over the suicide and violence while assuring people that those found guilty in the matter would be punished.The girl's death has triggered a political slugfest as State Chief M. K. Stalin expressed grief over the girl’s death and violence while assuring the people that persons found guilty in the matter would be punished.Meanwhile, former State Chief K. Palaniswami blamed the regional government, administration and police for negligence and failing to act on time.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

