Telangana State Chief Blames 'Foreign Conspiracy' for Cloudburst That Caused Floods in Region

Last week, Bhadradri Kothagudem District of Telangana state witnessed a downpour which led to a massive rise in the water level of the Godavari River, which... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

In a bizarre claim, India's Telangana State Chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has said that he suspects that the flood in the state caused by cloudburst is a conspiracy "planned by other countries" to "destabilize India".A cloudburst is a phenomenon where a region witnesses constant rain over a short span that can lead to flooding. The weather office defines it as unexpected precipitation exceeding 100 mm (or 10 cm) per hour over a geographical region of approximately 20 to 30 square kilometers."There is this new phenomenon called a cloudburst. This is what happened in the Godavari region, and caused the flood. There are reports that these cloudbursts are a conspiracy by foreign sources. They first did a cloudburst in Leh-Ladakh, then in Uttarakhand state, and now in Godavari region. There are theories that these cloudbursts are being done to destabilize the country," the state chief state said on Sunday during his tour of the flood-hit district.After meeting the affected families at relief camps, Rao announced that each relocated family would be given INR 10,000 ($125) as an instant relief measure. He also announced the allocation of INR 10 billion ($12.5 million) to construct colonies on higher ground to which people will be shifted.Around 110 villages in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem District have been cut off because of the floods, reported the Deccan Chronicle, a prominent local newspaper."In Bhadrachalam alone, nearly 5,000 people were evacuated to relief camps in the town and 4,500 people were moved to similar camps in Charla mandal. Furthermore, 2,700 people were moved to camps in Dummagudem area, while another 4,300 were in camps at Burgampahad mandals," it further added.On Saturday morning, the water level in the Godavari river in Telangana's temple town of Bhadrachalam reached 71.30 feet. The last time the water levels crossed the 70-feet mark in the town was in 1986 (it was 75.6 feet), according to The News Minute.More than 10 people across the state have died due to rain-related incidents, reported Times of India. Although the water started receding on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in the state for this week, which means the state can witness heavy rainfall.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts! Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknews Sputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

