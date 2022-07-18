https://sputniknews.com/20220718/russian-deputy-fm-says-microsoft-is-taking-over-ukraines-digital-networks-at-pentagons-behest-1097433878.html

Russian Deputy FM Says Microsoft is Taking Over Ukraine's Digital Networks at Pentagon's Behest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Microsoft is carrying out the order of the Pentagon and US special services to deprive Ukraine of "digital sovereignty" by seizing control... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Microsoft is fulfilling the order of the Pentagon and special services to bring under absolute control the entire Ukrainian information infrastructure and deprive it of any 'digital sovereignty.' In fact, the company itself admitted this in the report," Syromolotov said, commenting on Microsoft's report where the company accused Russia of cyberattacks against Ukraine and its allies.Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics, in particular, has promised the Ukrainian authorities protection against targeted cyberattacks and convinced them to grant it remote access to their networks, which gave the internet giant every necessary tool for carrying out digital provocations and false-flag cyberattacks, the Russian diplomat said."In particular, [it is done] with the use of the controlled folder access function in the Microsoft Defender cyberthreat protection application. With the help of RiskIQ services, under the pretext of assessing the level of information resources security of Ukraine's state bodies, devices with well-known unpatched vulnerabilities have been identified, which can now be used by the Americans," Syromolotov said.Microsoft's goal is to show its US sponsors its effort in a bid to get itself a share of the $15 billion funding earmarked in the Pentagon for cyberwars, the Russian diplomat believes.Syromolotov said that the Microsoft report's ill-grounded conclusions were noted not only in Russia but also in the US, particularly by experts of the Johns Hopkins University.

