Russian Defense Minister Orders Military Group 'Vostok' to Target Ukraine's Long-Range Weapons

The order comes amid Russia’s ongoing special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, which was announced by President Vladimir Putin on February 24. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has ordered the country's military group 'Vostok' to take aim at the Ukrainian Army's long-range weapons. “Army General Sergey Shoigu, noting the strengthening of the Vostok group's strike capabilities, instructed its commander to prioritize the destruction of the enemy’s long-range missiles and artillery with high-precision weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.The Ministry added that the Ukrainian Army uses its long-range arms “to shell residential areas of Donbass settlements,” while also carrying out “deliberate arson in wheat fields, as well as facilities storing grain.”The statement comes after Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said earlier this month that the long-range artillery and rocket systems being delivered to Ukraine by the US and the UK are emboldening Kiev to intensify strikes on civilian targets in the Donbass republics.“We have taken note of the intention of the US and the United Kingdom to supply long-range artillery and multiple launch rocket systems [MLRS] to Ukraine. Leaving aside the entirely unconvincing explanations of such an irresponsible step, I would like to point out that the Kiev regime has already taken this as carte blanche to continue and intensify the shelling of civilian targets in Donbass, where after a number of recent defeats, the Ukrainian artillery was no longer able to reach,” Nebenzia pointed out.He added that the recent US munitions delivered to Kiev are already being used by the Ukrainian Army to attack schools in Donbass, resulting in casualties.

