https://sputniknews.com/20220718/pilots-of-two-military-helicopters-blinded-with-laser-beam-in-japan---reports-1097429400.html

Pilots of Two Military Helicopters Blinded With Laser Beam in Japan - Reports

Pilots of Two Military Helicopters Blinded With Laser Beam in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - An unidentified person tried to blind pilots of two military helicopters in Japan with a laser beam, Japanese media reported on Monday. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T14:20+0000

2022-07-18T14:20+0000

2022-07-18T14:20+0000

japan

pilots

military helicopter

laser beam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102519/56/1025195660_0:66:1363:833_1920x0_80_0_0_3eb56b87c27240ddf83d9cc626e19601.jpg

During a night flight over the city of Yanagawa in Fukuoka Prefecture, pilots of two helicopters assigned to the Metabaru ground self-defense forces base in Saga Prefecture were blinded by a laser beam, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.There were reportedly 19 people on board the UH-60 Black Hawk and Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters at the time. The night flight was part of the exercises that took place at the Kirishima training ground.An investigation was launched on suspicion of attempting to damage professional activities, the broadcaster said, adding that none of the soldiers on the helicopters were hurt.A similar case occurred in 2019 when an elderly Japanese man tried to blind pilots of US air force deployed near Tokyo.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, pilots, military helicopter, laser beam