One Person Killed, 13 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Colombia
"One person died and 13 others were wounded as a motorcycle bomb exploded in the settlement of El Bordo, Patia municipality," Angulo told the Caracol Radio broadcaster.The explosion occurred on Monday night when the police car was passing by the rigged motorcycle, with the blast damaging at least six nearby buildings, according to media reports.Local criminal groups have not yet claimed responsibility for the incident, but FARC militia are reportedly involved in the terrorist attack.
latin america, colombia, terrorist attack

17:00 GMT 18.07.2022
Ambulance, Cartagena, Colombia
© Flickr / Joe Ross
