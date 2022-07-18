https://sputniknews.com/20220718/one-person-killed-13-injured-in-terrorist-attack-in-colombia-1097432528.html

One Person Killed, 13 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Colombia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A rigged motorcycle exploded near a police patrol in Colombia's western department of Cauca, killing one person and injuring 13 others... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

"One person died and 13 others were wounded as a motorcycle bomb exploded in the settlement of El Bordo, Patia municipality," Angulo told the Caracol Radio broadcaster.The explosion occurred on Monday night when the police car was passing by the rigged motorcycle, with the blast damaging at least six nearby buildings, according to media reports.Local criminal groups have not yet claimed responsibility for the incident, but FARC militia are reportedly involved in the terrorist attack.

