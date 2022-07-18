https://sputniknews.com/20220718/new-chapter-for-me-superstar-robert-lewandowskis-first-message-as-barcelona-player-1097426301.html

'New Chapter for Me': Superstar Robert Lewandowski's First Message as Barcelona Player

Robert Lewandowski's transfer saga finally ended this weekend after Bayern Munich announced an agreement with Barcelona for his transfer. The announcement came... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Robert Lewandowski already had his first interaction with his new teammates as he joined Xavi's Barcelona in the United States on Sunday. The Polish captain flew to the North American nation after meeting his family members in Mallorca, the Spanish island where the 33-year-old star owns a home. He was at the picturesque location for the past couple of months after the German giants' 2021-22 campaign ended in May.On Friday, Bayern Munich confirmed that their talismanic forward was embarking on a new journey in Catalonia.After landing in Miami, where the Blaugrana are on a pre-season tour, the two-time FIFA player of the year award winner shared his first message for the Barcelona faithful in a video posted on the club's official Twitter handle."I am very happy to join Barcelona. I am very happy to be here. It was very easy to decide to come to Barcelona. Barcelona is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football," he stated."I like winning trophies and this is a new chapter for me, with new challenges. This was an opportunity for me privately. I have always wanted to play in La Liga and for a big team," Lewandowski added.Coming back to Lewandowski's association with the multiple-time Bundesliga winners, he arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2014 before becoming one of the best footballers in the world.Lewandowski not only led Bayern to several German league titles and a Champions League trophy in 2019-20 but also broke a clutch of records during his time in Bavaria.He hit the back of the net at least 40 times in seven consecutive seasons with Bayern and also holds the record for most goals by a non-German in the Bundesliga.Last year, Lewandowski broke German great Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record of scoring the most Bundesliga goals (43) in a calendar year.

