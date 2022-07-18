https://sputniknews.com/20220718/mps-doubt-rwanda-asylum-deal-can-stop-channel-trafficking-doubling-again-1097429787.html

UK MPs Doubt Rwanda Asylum Deal Can Stop Channel Trafficking Doubling Again

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a plan to settle asylum-seekers in Rwanda earlier this year after striking a deal with the government of President Paul...

A Parliamentary committee has questioned whether the government's policy of settling trafficked asylum-seekers in Rwanda will work.The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee said ministers were looking for "radical new policies that might make good headlines".The committee's Channel Crossings, Migration and Asylum report warned that the number of illegal immigrants trafficked across the English Channel and North Sea in dangerously-overloaded small boats this year could reach 60,000, more than double the roughly 28,500 in 2021.It said the "greatest deterrent" to people-trafficking would be to stop illegal immigrants "ever leaving France", but the "perceived reluctance" of the French government to help was a barrier to that.But the committee recommended more negotiations with France on the issue, as well as research to determine why immigrants risk the perilous sea crossing, saying there was "no reliable data." Patel has previously claimed French prejudice against Muslims and Africans made claiming asylum there unattractive. "There is no magical single solution to dealing with irregular migration," the report said. "Detailed, evidence driven, fully costed and fully tested policy initiatives are by far most likely to achieve sustainable, incremental change that deters journeys such as dangerous Channel crossings."Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the plan to settle those claiming political asylum after arriving illegally in the African country earlier this year. Patel signed an agreement with the government of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose country joined the Commonwealth of Nations bloc of former British colonies in 2009 despite criticisms of its human rights record from within the organisation."Instead, we have a search for radical new policies that might make good headlines but do little to stem the flow of people prepared to put their lives at risk to reach the UK by any means necessary," Johnson said. "The UK needs an asylum system that deals with reality. It must be fair, efficient and acknowledge the UK's international obligations".The Refugee Council, an NGO that helps asylum-seekers, welcomed the report. Chief executive Enver Solomon called on Conservative Party leadership candidates, one of whom will become the next Prime Minister, to "immediately rethink and focus on the workable alternatives that are — contrary to rhetoric — readily available". The Home Office responded that there was no "silver bullet" to fix the "broken asylum system" in the UK."Our New Plan for Immigration will bring in the biggest package of reforms in decades, allowing us to support those in genuine need while preventing illegal and dangerous journeys into the UK and breaking the business model of vile people smugglers," a departmental spokesperson said.

