International
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/live-updates-nigeria-ready-to-consider-recognition-of-dpr-and-lpr-envoy-says-1097407600.html
LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria Ready to Consider Recognition of DPR and LPR, Envoy Says
LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria Ready to Consider Recognition of DPR and LPR, Envoy Says
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 as Kiev intensified attacks in Donbass, triggering mass evacuations of civilians... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T06:03+0000
2022-07-18T06:03+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103689/76/1036897643_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_291d88873746264e0f59d1c02287a095.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103689/76/1036897643_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2feb22292a90c665ba3dd713ed5c89fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Event held in Donetsk on Ukraine's Independence Day - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria Ready to Consider Recognition of DPR and LPR, Envoy Says

06:03 GMT 18.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 as Kiev intensified attacks in Donbass, triggering mass evacuations of civilians. President Vladimir Putin said the actions of the Kiev's troops amid the eight-year-long conflict amount to genocide, adding that the Ukrainian war criminals should be held accountable.
Russian forces and Donbass militia continue to press on after on July 3 they fully liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from the Ukrainian military.
In total, since the beginning of the special op, the Russian troops eliminated 257 Ukrainian warplanes, 140 helicopters, 1,558 drones, 4,058 tanks and other armored vehicles, 747 rocket launchers, and 3,151 artillery pieces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
06:16 GMT 18.07.2022
RaHDIt Hackers Set Up Channel to Send Data on Ukrainian Army to Russian Forces
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
RaHDIt Hackers Set Up Channel to Send Data on Ukrainian Army to Russian Forces
06:15 GMT
06:04 GMT 18.07.2022
Beijing Not Passive With Regard to Ukrainian Crisis – Chinese Foreign Minister
Although China is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing is not standing idly by but is facilitating the peace talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in a phone conversation.

"China is not a party to the Ukraine crisis, but we have not stood by, nor will we add fuel to the fire. We have always unswervingly and perseveringly promoted peace talks," Wang said during phone talks with Szijjarto on Sunday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Furthermore, to address the spillover effects of the Ukrainian crisis, experienced not only in Europe but also throughout the world, China is engaging with the G20, putting forward initiatives to cope with food and energy security issues, Wang added.
The minister said that all parties should draw lessons from the conflict in Ukraine and examine the feasibility of creating "a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture to achieve lasting peace and security."
06:03 GMT 18.07.2022
Russian Defense Minister Orders Military Group 'Vostok' to Target Ukraine's Long-Range Weapons
Military hardware accompanies the logistics column of the Russian Armed Forces in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at an unknown location - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
Russian Defense Minister Orders Military Group 'Vostok' to Target Ukraine's Long-Range Weapons
06:01 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала