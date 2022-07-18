LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria Ready to Consider Recognition of DPR and LPR, Envoy Says

Beijing Not Passive With Regard to Ukrainian Crisis – Chinese Foreign Minister

Although China is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing is not standing idly by but is facilitating the peace talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in a phone conversation.

"China is not a party to the Ukraine crisis, but we have not stood by, nor will we add fuel to the fire. We have always unswervingly and perseveringly promoted peace talks," Wang said during phone talks with Szijjarto on Sunday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Furthermore, to address the spillover effects of the Ukrainian crisis, experienced not only in Europe but also throughout the world, China is engaging with the G20, putting forward initiatives to cope with food and energy security issues, Wang added.

The minister said that all parties should draw lessons from the conflict in Ukraine and examine the feasibility of creating "a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture to achieve lasting peace and security."