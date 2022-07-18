LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria Ready to Consider Recognition of DPR and LPR, Envoy Says

Russian forces and Donbass militia continue to press on after on July 3 they fully liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from the Ukrainian military.
In total, since the beginning of the special op, the Russian troops eliminated 257 Ukrainian warplanes, 140 helicopters, 1,558 drones, 4,058 tanks and other armored vehicles, 747 rocket launchers, and 3,151 artillery pieces.
