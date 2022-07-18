https://sputniknews.com/20220718/live-from-new-delhi-as-india-elects-new-president-1097408112.html
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
The president of India will be elected by an electoral college, which includes both houses of parliament and the members of the legislative assemblies of all... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
india
new delhi
president
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_0:0:3336:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_be5caa32653b3e2ccb89a4751104c4ce.jpg
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where the Indian government is holding its 16th presidential elections. The two candidates are Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP leader backed by the opposition parties, and Draupadi Murmu, an Odisha politician nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which controls the Indian government.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b66bdf0b2c3db6206c43e84a744e45f9.jpg
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
india, new delhi, president, видео
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
The president of India will be elected by an electoral college, which includes both houses of parliament and the members of the legislative assemblies of all the states.
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where the Indian government is holding its 16th presidential elections. The two candidates are Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP leader backed by the opposition parties, and Draupadi Murmu, an Odisha politician nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which controls the Indian government.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: