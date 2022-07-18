https://sputniknews.com/20220718/live-from-new-delhi-as-india-elects-new-president-1097408112.html

Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President

The president of India will be elected by an electoral college, which includes both houses of parliament and the members of the legislative assemblies of all... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where the Indian government is holding its 16th presidential elections. The two candidates are Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP leader backed by the opposition parties, and Draupadi Murmu, an Odisha politician nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which controls the Indian government.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

