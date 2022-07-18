International
Breaking News: Russian Defense Minister Orders Military Group 'Vostok' to Target Ukraine's Long-Range Weapons
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/live-from-new-delhi-as-india-elects-new-president-1097408112.html
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
The president of India will be elected by an electoral college, which includes both houses of parliament and the members of the legislative assemblies of all... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
india
new delhi
president
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_0:0:3336:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_be5caa32653b3e2ccb89a4751104c4ce.jpg
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where the Indian government is holding its 16th presidential elections. The two candidates are Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP leader backed by the opposition parties, and Draupadi Murmu, an Odisha politician nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which controls the Indian government.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
2022-07-18T06:37+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b66bdf0b2c3db6206c43e84a744e45f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, new delhi, president, видео

Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President

06:37 GMT 18.07.2022
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupA statue of Mahatma Gandhi overlooks the Indian parliament building (File)
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi overlooks the Indian parliament building (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
International
India
The president of India will be elected by an electoral college, which includes both houses of parliament and the members of the legislative assemblies of all the states.
Sputnik is live from New Delhi, where the Indian government is holding its 16th presidential elections. The two candidates are Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP leader backed by the opposition parties, and Draupadi Murmu, an Odisha politician nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which controls the Indian government.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала