Israeli Army Arrests 11 Terrorism Suspects in West Bank

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli security forces have arrested 11 individuals on suspicion of terrorism in a new overnight operation in the West Bank, which... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

"At night, the IDF and Shin Bet [Israeli Security Agency] arrested 11 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria," the IDF said in a statement.The operation was carried out in several towns and villages, including Al-Khader, Hable, Ni'lin and Beita. IDF soldiers confiscated illegal weapons – M16 rifles – from the five people arrested in the city of Hebron.The operation turned violent in several areas. In the Jalazone refugee camp, where four suspects were arrested, local Palestinians started pelting the Israeli soldiers with stones. A similar situation was observed in Aqab, where locals were firing at the military as well as throwing stones and incendiary bottles. In response, the Israeli security forces opened fire on the rioters, the IDF said.As a result of the raids, 11 individuals suspected of terrorism were arrested and transferred for further investigation along with confiscated weapons, the IDF said.Israel started regular counterterrorist operations in the West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorists attacks, which claimed lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.

