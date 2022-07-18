https://sputniknews.com/20220718/iron-dome-based-air-defense-system-prototype-tested-in-us-israeli-mod-says-1097416966.html

Iron Dome-Based Air Defense System Prototype Tested in US, Israeli MoD Says

The tested prototype features the USMC Gator radar and CAC2S combat control system as well as the Iron Dome Tamir interceptor capable of intercepting cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets, artillery and mortar rounds.The interceptor was developed by Israeli arms manufacturer Rafael, which was commissioned to develop and adapt the Iron Dome to the needs of the US Marine Corps, as well as to test and maintain the system.The successful test has also showcased the capability of the Rafael systems to integrate optimally with other defense systems, revealing the successful combination of the Iron Dome ground launcher, Tamir interceptor and the Marine Corps radar and combat control system, Rafael's Executive Vice President Pinhas Yungman said, stressing that it was a "significant message" for other customers both in the United States and international market.

