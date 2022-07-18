https://sputniknews.com/20220718/indian-sanitation-worker-sacked-for-carrying-photos-of-pm-modi-state-chief-in-trash-cart---video-1097416492.html
Indian Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying Photos of PM Modi, State Chief in Trash Cart - Video
Indian Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying Photos of PM Modi, State Chief in Trash Cart - Video
In his defense, the 40-year-old worker explained that he's illiterate and failed to identify the subjects in the photographs. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
Indian Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying Photos of PM Modi, State Chief in Trash Cart - Video
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
In his defense, the 40-year-old worker explained that he's illiterate and failed to identify the subjects in the photographs.
A sanitation worker in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh lost his job after he was found to be carrying discarded photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Yogi Adiyanath in his trash cart. The man, identified as Bobby, 40, was a contractual worker.
On Sunday, a video circulated over social media showed the sanitation worker pushing his trash cart when two individuals ask him to stop
and quiz him about the laminated photos.
The two people can be seen pulling out the portraits and filming the scene. The worker, however, clarified that he found the photos dumped in the garbage and put them in his cart. According to local media, the incident occurred in the Generalganj area of Mathura district.
Action was taken against the sanitation worker after the video clip went viral on social media.
Police commissioner for Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam municipality, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, said that Bobby was found to have shown laxity in the workplace and that his services had been terminated.
The Indian Express daily reported that the worker had urged authorities to inspect what had happened and then decide if he was at fault.
As a result, a "fact-finding committee" has been constituted to look into the matter and submit a report within 48 hours, the commissioner told the news outlet.