https://sputniknews.com/20220718/glenn-greenwald-claims-dems-trying-to-sabotage-biden-as-they-are-petrified-he-will-run-again-1097419264.html

Glenn Greenwald Claims Dems Trying to Sabotage Biden as They Are 'Petrified' He Will Run Again

Glenn Greenwald Claims Dems Trying to Sabotage Biden as They Are 'Petrified' He Will Run Again

A New York Times/Siena College poll revealed late last week that a total of 64% of Democratic voters said they prefer a new candidate, rather than Joe Biden... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T10:57+0000

2022-07-18T10:57+0000

2022-07-18T10:57+0000

us

joe biden

democrats

republicans

glenn greenwald

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097414866_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_86a7a09c7956fc7deb46a12594b71632.jpg

Independent US journalist Glenn Greenwald has argued that despite the fact that the mainstream media had taken an unfriendly turn against President Joe Biden in recent months, it's the Democrats themselves who want to take POTUS down ahead of the 2024 election.According to the journalist, the fears came from “these kinds of inside DC strategists and operatives who in 2019 were petrified that Biden would win the Democratic nomination basically by inertia—through name recognition, from having been Obama's vice president.”The 55-year-old claimed that those officials were “deeply worried” that Biden was “not capable of sustaining the rigors of a campaign,” being “the ones sounding the alarm in 2019 that he's not the same Joe Biden.”Right now, the journalist went on, Democrats are “obviously petrified” that Biden will again attempt to run and “clear the field” even though three years on, “the decline [in his condition] is palpable.”He alleged that Democrats are trying to "sabotage" Biden's ability to run again through an "endless stream of leaks" as they attempt to revive the Hunter Biden laptop scandal that they previously dismissed during the 2020 presidential election.Greenwald insisted that “there’s clearly a concerted effort not from Republicans but from Democrats to undermine Joe Biden. And obviously, it's because they fear that he is going to try and run again.”The remarks followed the latest poll revealing that the majority of US Democrats do not want Biden to run for reelection in 2024. A total of 64% of Democratic voters made it clear they prefer a new candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign, and only 13% believe that the country is on the right track, according to the New York Times/Siena College survey.In June, the White House confirmed that Biden would seek reelection in 2024, denying claims that his age could pose a problem. The Biden administration stressed that the focus is not on the age issue and that the president’s priority is to work to the benefit of American people and improve their lives.This was preceded by a poll conducted by NBC News in May, which indicated that POTUS’ approval rating had fallen to 39%, the lowest figure since he took office. Respondents were especially dissatisfied with Biden’s handling of the Ukraine situation, the White House’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the border crisis, and a spate of economic issues.The past several weeks have seen an array of more gaffes related to Biden’s physical and mental condition, which has ramped up speculation about his ability to be at the helm of the US. These included POTUS suddenly falling off his bike when cycling, trying to shake hands with “thin air”, saying “the end of quote, repeat the line” (in a sign that he uses teleprompter during speeches), and confusing Sweden and Switzerland.

https://sputniknews.com/20220709/democrats-said-to-be-worried-bidens-team-out-of-fresh-ideas-out-of-time-as-midterms-loom-1097125522.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220710/bidens-age-becomes-uncomfortable-issue-for-his-team-and-his-party-us-media-says-1097155128.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, democrats, republicans, glenn greenwald, election