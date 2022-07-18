https://sputniknews.com/20220718/f-16-purchase-from-us-threatens-turkeys-interests-chairman-of-vatan-party-says-1097414717.html

F-16 Purchase From US Threatens Turkey's Interests, Chairman of Vatan Party Says

F-16 Purchase From US Threatens Turkey's Interests, Chairman of Vatan Party Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Turkish Patriotic Party (Vatan), which is not represented in the Turkish parliament, Dogu Perincek, on Monday urged the... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T08:44+0000

2022-07-18T08:44+0000

2022-07-18T08:44+0000

middle east

turkey

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104542/85/1045428515_0:336:2825:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_27264918ced0ed27b510b2b6f192fb3e.jpg

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act constraining the impending transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. The amendment requires assurances on behalf of the US president that the aircraft will not be used for unauthorized territorial overflights in Greece.He also noted that it is NATO that poses a threat to Turkey from Greece, the eastern Mediterranean, Syria and northern Iraq, therefore no threat from Ankara should have been expected.In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project.Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the US suggested that Turkey procure the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets instead of the fifth generation F-35s.The US Congress has yet to approve the F-16 deal, with the situation being complicated by reports that Greece is exerting pressure on the US so that Washington does not sell upgraded F-16 combat aircraft to Turkey, citing its own security concerns.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, turkey, f-16