EU Foreign Affairs Chief Says Hopeful Ukraine Grain Deal Can Be Reached This Week
"I hope that a final comprehensive deal… to resume Black Sea exports can be reached this week," Borrell said on Monday evening.The High Representative said the European Union fully supports the United Nations' efforts to open the Black Sea ports and enable grain exports.Borrell spoke during a UN General Assembly High-level Special Event called "Time to Act Together: Coordinating Policy Responses to the Global Food Crisis."The United Nations is part of the talks on reaching a deal on grain exports between Russia and Ukraine with assistance from Turkey. All the parties to the negotiations met last week in Istanbul and achieved progress on reaching the technical agreement.Turkey said a second meeting of all parties might take place this week in Istanbul. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he stands ready to travel to Turkey to participate in the meeting, if needed.
23:53 GMT 18.07.2022
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell said that he is hopeful the deal on Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea may be finalized this week.
"I hope that a final comprehensive deal… to resume Black Sea exports can be reached this week," Borrell said on Monday evening.
The High Representative said the European Union fully supports the United Nations’ efforts to open the Black Sea ports and enable grain exports.
Borrell spoke during a UN General Assembly High-level Special Event called "Time to Act Together: Coordinating Policy Responses to the Global Food Crisis."
Situation in Ukraine
UN Chief Ready to Visit Istanbul After Progress Made on Ukraine Grain Deal - Spokesperson
17:28 GMT
The United Nations is part of the talks on reaching a deal on grain exports between Russia and Ukraine with assistance from Turkey. All the parties to the negotiations met last week in Istanbul and achieved progress on reaching the technical agreement.
Turkey said a second meeting of all parties might take place this week in Istanbul. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he stands ready to travel to Turkey to participate in the meeting, if needed.
