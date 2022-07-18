https://sputniknews.com/20220718/eu-azerbaijan-sign-strategic-energy-partnership-memo-as-bloc-aims-to-double-gas-imports-from-baku-1097425577.html

EU, Azerbaijan Sign Strategic Energy Partnership Memo as Bloc Aims to Double Gas Imports From Baku

EU, Azerbaijan Sign Strategic Energy Partnership Memo as Bloc Aims to Double Gas Imports From Baku

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels sought to increase gas deliveries from Azerbaijan in the next few... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T12:57+0000

2022-07-18T12:57+0000

2022-07-18T13:40+0000

europe

azerbaijan

eu

ursula von der leyen

gas

energy

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102183/60/1021836082_0:66:3505:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_d74747e9515afce6bb5859798e790f94.jpg

The EU and Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the field of energy, with the official ceremony being held in Baku on Monday. The agreement was signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev.Von der Leyen said that next year Baku is planning to increase gas deliveries to Europe to 12 billion cubic metres.The statement notes that the parties are also negotiating a new comprehensive agreement in a wide range of areas, including economy, investment and trade."Today, with this new Memorandum of Understanding, we are opening a new chapter in our energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, a key partner in our efforts to move away from Russian fossil fuels … But energy is only one of the areas where we can enhance our cooperation with Azerbaijan and I look forward to tap the full potential of our relationship," von der Leyen said in a statement.Von der Leyen tweeted on Monday that the European Union wanted to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within the next few years.She added that Azerbaijan will be "a crucial partner" for the EU on its way to climate neutrality.Last week, Aliev said that "an important document on energy security will be signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan." Last year, Baku supplied some eight billion cubic metres of natural gas to Europe through pipelines running via Georgia and Turkey.The EU has repeatedly said it is trying to decrease its dependence on Russian oil and gas to "punish" Moscow for its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Until recently, Russia has supplied the EU with about 40% of total gas imports. A number of EU nations have refused to pay for Russian energy in rubles, with the bloc being hit hard by the self-inflicted dual calamities of inflation and spiking energy costs. The German government, for instance, is concerned that insufficient gas supplies could lead to emergencies in some regions this winter, with the gas crunch persisting in the country until 2024, leading to a threefold hike in gas prices, Bild reported on Monday.

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, azerbaijan, eu, ursula von der leyen, gas, energy, russia