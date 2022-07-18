https://sputniknews.com/20220718/emilia-clarke-admits-to-missing-quite-a-bit-of-her-brain-after-suffering-two-aneurysms-1097434479.html

Emilia Clarke Admits to Missing 'Quite a Bit' of Her Brain After Suffering Two Aneurysms

The 'Game of Thrones' actress suffered aneurysms in 2011 and 2013, and it seems that the mere fact that she can enjoy life with “no repercussions” is nothing... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

British actress Emilia Clarke has revealed that she is missing "quite a bit" of her brain after she battled two aneurysms while shooting 'Game of Thrones'.According to her, she is lucky to be a part of a "really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that".One of the aneurysms the actress suffered was in 2011, shortly after the first season of 'Game of Thrones' wrapped up filming. Clarke had a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage because of the aneurysm, and even suffered from temporary aphasia - a speech disorder.In 2019, she admitted that she had even asked medical staff to let her die in 2011, believing the brain damage would ruin her acting career. However, Clarke managed to recover and continued working even after undergoing new surgery in 2013 for another aneurysm that was about to "pop".The actress surged to worldwide fame after playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO hit 'Game of Thrones'. She also appeared in 'Terminator Genisys', 'Me Before You', and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. Among her upcoming projects are the animated movie 'The Amazing Maurice' and Marvel's TV show 'Secret Invasion'.

