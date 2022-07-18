https://sputniknews.com/20220718/donald-trump-will-turn-on-everybody-if-indicted-claims-estranged-niece-1097429567.html

Donald Trump Will 'Turn on Everybody' If Indicted, Claims Estranged Niece

Donald Trump Will 'Turn on Everybody' If Indicted, Claims Estranged Niece

Mary Trump has distanced herself from the Trump family after publishing a book about the then-US president in 2020 and suing him for defrauding her. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T14:46+0000

2022-07-18T14:46+0000

2022-07-18T14:46+0000

us

donald trump

mary trump

indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082397330_0:146:1263:856_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb74e4188f6d479086ffe34a0999a42.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump is going to unleash his ire on "everybody" if he is indicted over his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots, his niece Mary Trump claimed on an episode of 'The Thom Hartmann Program'.When asked what can be expected from Trump if he is indicted, Mary replied "a full court press by him and everybody in his orbit" with one single objective.The estranged niece added that the former president would recruit "everybody who continues to be a hanger-on to do his bidding." Regarding those who might want to brace for his ire, Mary claimed that, "he's going to turn on everybody. I think he's, as we've seen, his circle is getting smaller and smaller by the controversy. So I think there will be very few people left standing."According to Mary, even Trump’s children are not safe, with his relations with Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. being described as "conditional" and "entirely transactional".However, the Trump family's enfant terrible seems to be waiting for her uncle to be indicted, saying it would be "shocking" if he ends up being spared after everything that has been revealed during the televised January 6 Committee public hearings.The House Select Committee is currently in the middle of its investigation to determine the role of Trump and his allies in the events that unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, when a crowd of Trump supporters breached Congress and tried to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results.The former president, who believes that the 2020 White House race was "rigged", has been accused of "inciting insurrection". He denied any wrongdoing. House Democrats, however, moved to impeach Trump over the accusations, but the Senate acquitted him.Trump has blasted the January 6 panel as an "Unselect Committee", insisting that its investigation is partisan and biased.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, mary trump, indictment